Romania’s retail sales slow down in August

Romania’s retail sales slow down in August. The retail sales volume index slowed down to 0.6% y/y annual growth rate in August, the statistics office INS reported. The seasonally adjusted index remained relatively constant (+0.1% m/m) for the third month in a row, at a level close to that seen in November 2022. The sales index in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]