October 5, 2023

IKEA Supplier IPEC Invests EUR10M in Major Porcelain Cup Plant
Oct 5, 2023

IPEC Alba Iulia, one of Europe’s leading producers of porcelain plates, plans to invest EUR10 million in a porcelain cup production unit.

