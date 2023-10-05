Apemin ZIZIN 2022 Up 26.4% To EUR19.6MMineral water producer Apemin ZIZIN, owned by Lazar family of Brasov, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON97 million (EUR19.6 million), up 26.4% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Fashion Retailer Answear Likely to Open Physical Stores in RomaniaPolish fashion retailer Answear.com is likely to open physical stores in Romania as well, after the group in early 2023 acquired brands PRM and Sneakerstudio in Poland, brands which have also come with physical stores, explained Raluca Radu, Answear Romania country manager.
Brasov has its own stand at Expo Real MunichBrasov's municipality and the representatives of Brasov companies from the real estate and related sectors are participating in the 25th edition of the most important fair for real estate properties and investments, Expo Real Munich. "We proudly represent Romania, and we have put Brasov on (...)