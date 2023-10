Romania's famous Untold festival announces dates for 2024

Romania's famous Untold festival announces dates for 2024. Untold, one of the world's largest music events, has revealed the dates for its ninth edition, which will take place between August 8-11, 2024, in Cluj-Napoca. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to come and see the world's top DJs in the next edition of Untold. Organizers say that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]