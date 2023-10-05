NEPI Rockcastle opens shopping centre in Romania’s Craiova after EUR 136 mln investment
Oct 5, 2023
NEPI Rockcastle, a leading investor and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), inaugurated a new shopping centre in Craiova, Romania, following a greenfield investment of EUR 136 million. According to the developer, this is the largest investment in the Romanian (...)
