Bucharest Zoo switches to green energy with new solar system

Bucharest Zoo switches to green energy with new solar system. The Bucharest Zoo has made the switch to green energy through a new solar system. A total of 178 photovoltaic panels with an installed power of 91.8 KW were installed on the administrative buildings' roofs, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. The system produced over 28 MW of electricity from August (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]