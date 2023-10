Accor announces its first hotel in Cluj, set to open in 2025

Accor announces its first hotel in Cluj, set to open in 2025. The Accor group, one of the most important hospitality groups globally, announced the opening of a new ibis Styles hotel in Cluj-Napoca. The property will be the first hotel operated by Accor in Cluj, Romania’s second most important city, and it is scheduled to open in April 2025. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]