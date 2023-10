Statistics Board: Average Income Per Household In Romania At RON6,910 In Q2/2023

Statistics Board: Average Income Per Household In Romania At RON6,910 In Q2/2023. The total monthly average income in Romania stood at RON6,910 per household, in nominal terms, and at RON2,770 per person in Q2/2023, a decrease of 1.0% compared to Q1/2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]