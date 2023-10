Global IPO Market: Investor Appetite Shifts From Growth To Value Amid Tighter Liquidity

Global IPO Market: Investor Appetite Shifts From Growth To Value Amid Tighter Liquidity. Globally, the first three quarters of 2023 recorded 968 IPOs with US$101.2 billion capital raised, a 5% and 32% decrease year-over-year (YOY), respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]