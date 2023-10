IT Group Arobs Transilvania Software Appoints Gabriela Mechea As Integration Director

IT Group Arobs Transilvania Software Appoints Gabriela Mechea As Integration Director. The management of AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) has informed the capital market in a report released on October 5, 2023 about the appointment of Ms. Gabriela Mechea as the Company's Integration Director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]