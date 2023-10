Comvex Constanta Wants to Boost Warehousing Capacity by 20%

Comvex Constanta Wants to Boost Warehousing Capacity by 20%. Harbor operator Comvex Constanta will invest in the building of new silos in a bid to boost warehousing capacity, currently standing at 200,000 tons, by 20%, according to the company’s representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]