Meat Products Manufacturer Killer Invests EUR780,000 in Photovoltaic Panels. Killer, a meat producer of Suceava that owns both production and a store network, has invested around EUR780,000 in solar panels, which cover a third of the plant’s energy consumption. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]