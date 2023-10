Fashion Retailer Answear Likely to Open Physical Stores in Romania

Fashion Retailer Answear Likely to Open Physical Stores in Romania. Polish fashion retailer Answear.com is likely to open physical stores in Romania as well, after the group in early 2023 acquired brands PRM and Sneakerstudio in Poland, brands which have also come with physical stores, explained Raluca Radu, Answear Romania country manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]