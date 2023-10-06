Council of Europe anti-torture committee urges Romania to improve conditions in psychiatric facilities
Oct 6, 2023
Council of Europe anti-torture committee urges Romania to improve conditions in psychiatric facilities.
The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) published a report on Romania on October 5, calling on the authorities to take urgent action to ensure that patients in psychiatric establishments are offered decent living conditions and appropriate treatment for their (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]