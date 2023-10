Violinist Nigel Kennedy returns to Bucharest with Hendrix project

Violinist Nigel Kennedy returns to Bucharest with Hendrix project. Violinist Nigel Kennedy is set to perform in Bucharest this December with a program of Jimi Hendrix classics. The concert, titled Nigel Kennedy plays Hendrix – a magical Christmas Haze violin Experience, is scheduled for December 23 at Sala Palatului. Acknowledged as a violin virtuoso, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]