Raben Logistics Romania Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Warehousing Space In CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal

Raben Logistics Romania Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Warehousing Space In CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal. Czech real estate developer CTP has signed a contract with Raben Logistics Romania, a unit of the Dutch logistics group Raben, for the lease of 1,300 square meters of warehousing space. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]