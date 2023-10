Holcim Romania Boosts Production Capacity Of Cement Plant In Campulung In Over EUR25M Investment

Holcim Romania Boosts Production Capacity Of Cement Plant In Campulung In Over EUR25M Investment. Holcim Romania, the largest building materials manufacturer in Romania by turnover, has invested over EUR25 million to increase by 20% the production capacity of the cement plant in Campulung. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]