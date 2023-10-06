 
Romaniapress.com

October 6, 2023

Sphera Franchise Group Opens New KFC Restaurant, Reaches 102 Units In Romania
Oct 6, 2023

Sphera Franchise Group Opens New KFC Restaurant, Reaches 102 Units In Romania.

Sphere Franchise Group, which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romani, as well as the KFC units in Italy and the Republic of Moldova, has announced in a stock market report on October 6 the opening of a new KFC restaurant in Craiova, within the Promenada Mall, (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ten Most Active Bucharest Stock Exchange Brokers Intermediated RON3.2B Worth Of Deals In September 2023 The ten most active brokers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange intermediated deals worth RON3.22 billion in September 2023, accounting for 88.5% of total intermediations, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market data.

Solarex Impex Ends 2022 With RON258.3M Turnover, Up 10.2% YoY Chemical fertilizer wholesaler Solarex Impex reported a turnover of RON258.3 million (EUR52.4 million) for 2022, up 10.2% from a turnover of RON234.3 million (EUR47.6 million) reported in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.

PepsiCo Appoints Radu Berevoescu As General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, has announced the appointment of Radu Berevoescu as General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans.

Finance Ministry Raises RON600M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 9 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON600 million from banks on Monday (October 9), selling treasury bills maturing in 2031, at an annual average yield of 7.18%.

Secom Set To Invest Over EUR530,000 In Its Own Retail Network In 2023 Romanian entrepreneurial company Secom, a dietary supplements, teas and cosmetics importer, wholesaler and retailer, will be investing over EUR530,000 in its own retail network, in 2023.

Electrica Furnizare To Carry Out Solar Energy Project At Zambelli Factory In Covasna County Zambelli Metal, part of Germany's Zambelli Group, a company operating in the field of metal processing, has selected Romanian electricity supplier Electrica Furnizare to carry out a turnkey solar (PV) photovoltaic power plant project at Zambelli factory in Sfantu Gheorghe (Covasna County).

OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Production Down 3.2% In Q3/2023 Vs Q3/2022 The total hydrocarbon production of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania's largest oil and gas company, stood at 113,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter of 2023, down 3.2% from the same period of 2022 and slightly lower versus the previous quarter, as per data aggregated (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |