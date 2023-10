Medima Health Opens New Clinic In Bacau In Wake Of EUR1.6M Investment

Medical imaging clinic network Medima Health has opened a new clinic in the town of Bacau, in the wake of a EUR1.6 million investment, which takes the network to 14 operational clinics on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]