Promateris Invests EUR1M In Solar PV System At Buftea Plant. Promateris (PPL.RO), a Romanian industrial group and the main producer of biodegradable packaging in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has announced in a stock market report on Oct 6 the finalization of the Green Energy project for the manufacturing of bio-based packaging. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]