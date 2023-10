Alstom to deliver the first of the 37 trains to Romania in November



On November 25, Alstom will deliver to Romania the first train of the 37 RE-IR1 electric frames to be provided under the contract signed by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) and Alstom Ferroviaria SpA in March 2022, ARF informed on October 6. This first train will serve the (...)