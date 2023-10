Builder Viarom Rakes in 12% Higher Turnover in 2022

Builder Viarom Rakes in 12% Higher Turnover in 2022. Construction company Viarom Construct, owned by Marius Daniel Badina, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON210 million (EUR42.6 million), up 12% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]