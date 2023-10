Wet Wipe Maker Europack Jan-Sept Turnover Up 25%

Europack Media, a company of Constanta that manufactures baby wet wipes, founded by local entrepreneurs, ended the first nine months of 2023 with 25% higher turnover and expects the same advance, or even 30%, for next year as well. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]