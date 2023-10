Unilever Shuts Down Ploiesti Detergent Plant

Unilever Shuts Down Ploiesti Detergent Plant. Anglo-Dutch group Unilever has announced it will close, by end-2024, the powder detergent plant of Ploiesti, where it manufactured Romanian brand Dero, with the activity set to be relocated. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]