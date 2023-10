Unilever to close detergent factory in Romania by end of 2024

Unilever to close detergent factory in Romania by end of 2024. The Anglo-Dutch group Unilever has announced that it will close the powdered laundry detergent factory in Ploie┼čti, Prahova County, by the end of 2024. The factory makes the Romanian brand Dero, but production is set to be relocated. Several hundred people work at the factory, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]