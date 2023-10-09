Finance Ministry Lists At Bucharest Stock Exchange Five New Issues Of FIDELIS Govt Bonds With Combined Value Of Almost RON1.5B



Romania's finance ministry has raised RON534.8 million and EUR191.3 million (values amounting to just almost RON1.5 billion – EUR300 million) through the 13th primary offer for the sale of government securities dedicated to retail investors (FIDELIS) held in the last four years, using the (...)