Tens of thousands of Romanians pray at the holy relics of Saint Parascheva in Iași



Over 44,500 people have so far visited the relics of Saint Parascheva the Venerable, which are located at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldova and Bucovina in Iași, Eastern Romania. The pilgrimage, the largest in Romania, is taking place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldavia and Bucovina (...)