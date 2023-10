Omniasig Reports Gross Written Premiums Of Over RON1.1B For H1/2023

Omniasig Reports Gross Written Premiums Of Over RON1.1B For H1/2023. Insurance company Omniasig, part of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), reported gross written premiums of over RON1.1 billion in the first half of 2023, higher by 5% from the same period in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]