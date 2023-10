PepsiCo Appoints Radu Berevoescu As General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans

PepsiCo Appoints Radu Berevoescu As General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans. PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, has announced the appointment of Radu Berevoescu as General Manager & Senior Commercial Director East Balkans. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]