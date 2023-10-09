Electrica Furnizare To Carry Out Solar Energy Project At Zambelli Factory In Covasna County

Electrica Furnizare To Carry Out Solar Energy Project At Zambelli Factory In Covasna County. Zambelli Metal, part of Germany's Zambelli Group, a company operating in the field of metal processing, has selected Romanian electricity supplier Electrica Furnizare to carry out a turnkey solar (PV) photovoltaic power plant project at Zambelli factory in Sfantu Gheorghe (Covasna County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]