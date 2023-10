OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Production Down 3.2% In Q3/2023 Vs Q3/2022

OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Production Down 3.2% In Q3/2023 Vs Q3/2022. The total hydrocarbon production of OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania's largest oil and gas company, stood at 113,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter of 2023, down 3.2% from the same period of 2022 and slightly lower versus the previous quarter, as per data aggregated (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]