Ten Most Active Bucharest Stock Exchange Brokers Intermediated RON3.2B Worth Of Deals In September 2023. The ten most active brokers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange intermediated deals worth RON3.22 billion in September 2023, accounting for 88.5% of total intermediations, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]