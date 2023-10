Romanian Govt. promises to fix special pension bill this week

Romanian Govt. promises to fix special pension bill this week. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on October 9, speaking from the Bulgarian Riviera, that the amendments to the draft law on special pensions would be submitted this week, and "with little effort," the Senate will pass it, with the vote in the Chamber of Deputies expected next week. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]