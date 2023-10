BVB-listed developer One United distributes H1 dividends

BVB-listed developer One United distributes H1 dividends. The shareholders of One United Properties (BVB: ONE) approved, during the general meeting of shareholders (AGOA) on October 9, the payment of a dividend in the amount of RON 38 million (EUR 7.6 million), approximately RON 0.01 per share – resulting in a 1% yield for the current price of ONE (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]