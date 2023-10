OMV Petrom Q3 update: downstream recovers after maintenance in Q2

OMV Petrom Q3 update: downstream recovers after maintenance in Q2. The capacity utilisation rate of the sole refinery operated by Romanian energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) returned to 95% in Q3 (31% in Q2) as the maintenance works were completed. Total refined products sales returned to where they were last year (1.51 million tonnes) after a marked (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]