Romania's Govt. hopes for more revenues from large taxpayers

Romania's Govt. hopes for more revenues from large taxpayers. Speaking at a Bucharest Stock Exchange event, Romania's finance minister Marcel Bolos confirmed that the 4.4%-of-GDP deficit target this year is out of the question (maybe 5.5%). He has surprisingly implied that the revenues and even the expenditures are out of his ministry's control and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]