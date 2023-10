EY: Romania M&A Market Down 19% by Value in Jan-Sept 2023 To $4.2B

EY: Romania M&A Market Down 19% by Value in Jan-Sept 2023 To $4.2B. Romania M&A market in the first nine months of 2023 registered 183 deals, down 6.2% from the same period of 2022, a trend also visible in terms of value, with a 19% decline to $4.2 billion, reveals a E&Y survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]