ONE United Properties Shareholders OK 2023 Half-Year Dividend Distribution, Four Credit Facilities for Real Estate Developments

ONE United Properties Shareholders OK 2023 Half-Year Dividend Distribution, Four Credit Facilities for Real Estate Developments. The shareholder of real estate developer ONE United Properties have greenlights the payments of a 0.01/share half-year dividend, namely a total sum of RON38 million, meaning a 1% return, in line with ZF calculations based on the current trading price. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]