ONE United Properties Shareholders OK 2023 Half-Year Dividend Distribution, Four Credit Facilities for Real Estate Developments
Oct 10, 2023
The shareholder of real estate developer ONE United Properties have greenlights the payments of a 0.01/share half-year dividend, namely a total sum of RON38 million, meaning a 1% return, in line with ZF calculations based on the current trading price.
