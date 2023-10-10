Evolor Completes Acquisition of Former Paint Plant Chempro; Aims to Invest EUR3M to Retool It

Evolor Completes Acquisition of Former Paint Plant Chempro; Aims to Invest EUR3M to Retool It. EVOLOR has finalized the acquisition of former pain plant Chempro, located on the Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea platform, and has a EUR3 million investment program to modernize it, part of its strategy of regional expansion via the development of new production and logistic capacities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]