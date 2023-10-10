Alro Slatina Set to Invest EUR15M in Three New Projects to Cut Ecological Footprint

Alro Slatina Set to Invest EUR15M in Three New Projects to Cut Ecological Footprint. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina has approved the start of three new investment projects worth EUR15 million aimed at decarbonizing the technological process and increasing competitiveness, in parallel with alignment with the latest requirements and recommendations in the field of environmental, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]