Bucharest’s Palace of Parliament to be featured in National Geographic series

Bucharest’s Palace of Parliament to be featured in National Geographic series. The documentary series "Impossible Constructions with Daniel Ashville,” premiering this week on National Geographic, is set to feature the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest. The series will present the stories of structures that defy the odds and exceed the limits of what can be achieved. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]