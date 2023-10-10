Romania’s video game industry reaches EUR 332 million in turnover in 2022

Romania's video game industry reaches EUR 332 million in turnover in 2022. The video game developers in the country recorded a turnover of EUR 332 million last year, up 25% compared to the previous year, according to the yearly survey of the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA). This is the highest year-to-year growth since 2014, RGDA said. A total of 6,800