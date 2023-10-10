Over 1,000 Romanian medical personnel volunteered to provide assistance in Israel
Oct 10, 2023
Over 1,000 Romanian medical personnel volunteered to provide assistance in Israel.
Over a thousand medical personnel in Romania have expressed their readiness to go and provide medical assistance in Israel after the deadly Hamas attacks on Saturday, according to health minister Alexandru Rafila. "The registrations are going very quickly. We had the same very positive (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]