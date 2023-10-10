Crowe Romania launches the automation solution for implementing e-Invoice

Crowe Romania launches the automation solution for implementing e-Invoice. From January 1, 2024, e-Invoicing will become the new standard in Romania, which means that all businesses conducting B2B transactions within the country will be required to switch to this system. This means that there will be changes in how accounting firms operate, as well as in the approval (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]