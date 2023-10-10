 
October 10, 2023

Crowe Romania launches the automation solution for implementing e-Invoice
From January 1, 2024, e-Invoicing will become the new standard in Romania, which means that all businesses conducting B2B transactions within the country will be required to switch to this system. This means that there will be changes in how accounting firms operate, as well as in the approval (...)

Romania's Jan-Aug trade gap shrinks by 17% y/y but is 25% wider compared to 2021 Romania's trade gap (goods only) contracted by 17% y/y to EUR 18.2 billion in January-August, the statistics office INS announced. However, the trade gap in the eight-month period was by one quarter (+25%) larger compared to the same period in 2021 before the war in Ukraine pushed up the (...)

Stefanel Returns To Romania With Store In Baneasa Shopping City Stefanel, one of the first foreign fashion brands to enter the Romanian market in the early 1990s, is returning to the local market with a store within the Baneasa Shopping City, through the company Unic Brands.

REHAU Opens Logistics Center In Sibiu County In Wake Of EUR10M Investment REHAU Window Solutions, a division of Germany's Rehau Group which provides solutions for windows, installations and furniture, on October 10 inaugurated a logistics and wrapping center in Cisnadie, in Romania's central county of Sibiu, following an investment of EUR10 million.

Dafora Enters Bankruptcy Procedure Following Court Ruling Drilling company Dafora Medias (DFR.RO), included on the special list of companies under observation by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said in a stock market report on Oct 10 that it would enter bankruptcy procedures following a ruling issued by the Sibiu Court on Oct 9.

Mad Planning and Projects Fully Rents Out Coltea Media Building In Bucharest To Bitcoin Romania The company Mad Planning and Projects has fully rented out the office building Coltea Media Building in downtown Bucharest to Bitcoin Romania.

Nusco Imobiliara Gets Building Permit For Second Phase Of Nusco City Project In Northern Bucharest Real estate developer Nusco Imobiliara, held by the Italian Nusco family, has received the building permit for the second phase of the Nusco City urban regeneration project in the northern part of Bucharest.

Solar Green Capital Completes Works On 12 MW Solar Park In Wake Of EUR10M Investment The company Solar Green Capital has finalized works on a 12 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) park in Baltesti (Prahova County), following an investment of EUR10 million.

 


