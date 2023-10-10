Professor Adrian Brady, president of the European Society of Radiology: The quality of work that I've seen presented from Romanian radiologists has been fantastic



This year's National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging in Craiova, supported by Siemens Healthineers, has brought on stage Romanian and international specialists to talk about the latest trends in the field. One of the guest speakers, Adrian Brady, the president of the European Society (...)