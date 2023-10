Moody's Assigns Baa3 Counterparty Risk And Ba2 Deposit Rating To tbi bank

Moody's Assigns Baa3 Counterparty Risk And Ba2 Deposit Rating To tbi bank. tbi bank, a Southeastern Europe leading challenger bank, operating in Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Lithuania, was assigned an investment rating, reflecting Counterparty Risk – Baa3, and Ba2/NP long- and short-term deposit rating from Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]