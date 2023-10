Solar Green Capital Completes Works On 12 MW Solar Park In Wake Of EUR10M Investment

Solar Green Capital Completes Works On 12 MW Solar Park In Wake Of EUR10M Investment. The company Solar Green Capital has finalized works on a 12 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) park in Baltesti (Prahova County), following an investment of EUR10 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]