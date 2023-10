Dafora Enters Bankruptcy Procedure Following Court Ruling

Drilling company Dafora Medias (DFR.RO), included on the special list of companies under observation by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said in a stock market report on Oct 10 that it would enter bankruptcy procedures following a ruling issued by the Sibiu Court on Oct 9. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]