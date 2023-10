Nusco Imobiliara Gets Building Permit For Second Phase Of Nusco City Project In Northern Bucharest

Nusco Imobiliara Gets Building Permit For Second Phase Of Nusco City Project In Northern Bucharest. Real estate developer Nusco Imobiliara, held by the Italian Nusco family, has received the building permit for the second phase of the Nusco City urban regeneration project in the northern part of Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]