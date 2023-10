REHAU Opens Logistics Center In Sibiu County In Wake Of EUR10M Investment

REHAU Opens Logistics Center In Sibiu County In Wake Of EUR10M Investment. REHAU Window Solutions, a division of Germany's Rehau Group which provides solutions for windows, installations and furniture, on October 10 inaugurated a logistics and wrapping center in Cisnadie, in Romania's central county of Sibiu, following an investment of EUR10 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]