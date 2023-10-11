Romania's Jan-Aug trade gap shrinks by 17% y/y but is 25% wider compared to 2021

Romania's trade gap (goods only) contracted by 17% y/y to EUR 18.2 billion in January-August, the statistics office INS announced. However, the trade gap in the eight-month period was by one quarter (+25%) larger compared to the same period in 2021 before the war in Ukraine pushed up the (...)